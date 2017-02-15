Biddeford parents upset that buried bus stops forced kids to stand in the street

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Parents were outraged on Tuesday that their children were forced to wait in the street because school bus stops were buried under snow.

Tina Deon said her daughter and other students had to stand on the corner of Pool and High streets in Biddeford while they waited for the school bus. She said her other daughter had to walk to school in the street because sidewalks hadn’t been cleared.

“No plow had even touched them, let alone the sidewalks next to them,” Deon said. “But Main Street in Biddeford, along with the city offices, had been done.”

On nearby Bacon Street, a school bus stop and the sidewalks still were buried under five feet of snow at noon Tuesday.

Julianna Schmultz, a student, said she missed school Tuesday because her mom didn’t think it was safe to wait in the road for the bus.

“She didn’t feel comfortable for me coming out and having to wait in the road,” Schmultz said.

Biddeford Superintendent Jeremy Ray delayed the start of school two hours to give more time for crews to clear sidewalks and bus stops. He also sent a message to parents Monday night.

“Not all sidewalks and bus stops will be totally cleaned out,” Ray said. “I ask parents to please stand with your children at the bus stop and assist with keeping students safe.”

The city of Biddeford also hired extra manpower Tuesday to clear out the snow.

With another snowstorm expected to dump a foot or more of snow across the state Wednesday into Thursday, parents said they want Biddeford and other communities to make clearing bus stops a priority, especially if school will be in session.