Harrison Ford is involved in another aviation mishap after landing over airliner

Nearly two years ago, actor Harrison Ford was hospitalized for “moderate trauma” after he crashed a small, vintage plane on a Venice, California, golf course.

On Monday, Ford — an avid pilot and vintage plane collector — narrowly avoided another, more serious incident while landing his single-engine Husky at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, according to NBC News.

A spokesman with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the incident unfolded after air traffic controllers cleared the pilot to land and the pilot correctly read back the clearance. “The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway,” the spokesman said.

The incident is under FAA investigation, but the spokesman would not name the pilot.

NBC News reported that Ford can be heard on air traffic control recordings asking, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Air traffic controllers replied by telling Ford that he had landed on a taxiway instead of the designated runway, which is a violation FAA safety rules, NBC reported.

NBC reported that the American Airlines flight had 110 passengers and a six-person crew on board.

Ford, the star of the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movie series, is an experienced pilot who has been inducted as a Living Legend of Aviation, but he has been involved in several dangerous incidents.

As The Washington Post’s Emily Yahr reported in 2015, Ford had crash-landed a plane in Nebraska in 2000, just months after he crash-landed a helicopter in Los Angeles.

In 2013, during a visit to Capitol Hill, Ford talked about his passion for flying, Yahr noted: “‘Aviation helped me reinvent my life.”