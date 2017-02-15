ABC Sets Princess Diana Documentary to Mark 20th Anniversary of Her Death

LOS ANGELES — ABC has teamed with People magazine for a four-hour documentary marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of Britain’s Princess Diana.

The untitled documentary is set to air over two nights in August. ABC has yet to specify a premiere date.

Princess Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris. The documentary aims to introduce the Princess of Wales, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, to a new generation and to examine her legacy.

Princess Diana graced the cover of People magazine some 57 times — more than any other person in the history of the magazine.

“Even 20 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana’s legacy continues to impact our world,” said Robert Mills, ABC’s senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night. “Our special will honor her memory and all the good that she did in her tragically brief life. Our partners at People are perfect to tell this story as they’ve extensively covered her life throughout the years.”

Maura Mandt is exec producer of the docu for Time Inc. Productions.