Two men from out of state arrested in drug sting in Washington County

MACHIAS, Maine — Two men from southern New England accused of selling heroin and crack cocaine throughout Washington County were arrested in a sting operation in the county Tuesday night.

Rafael Santiago, 18, of Brooklyn, Connecticut has been charged with Class B trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine, according to a joint press release issued Wednesday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Marco Serrano, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, has been charged with Class B trafficking in crack cocaine.

Bail was set at $1,500 cash for both men, who were scheduled to make initial appearances in court Wednesday afternoon.

Following undercover buys of heroin or crack, drug agents and deputies searched two homes at 1369 County Road in Trescott and 54 Middle Street in Whitneyville on Tuesday night, according to the release. Evidence of drug trafficking was seized from both residences.

“The end result of this investigation shows what we can accomplish by agencies working together,” Sheriff Barry Curtis said in the release.

He said his office was “committed to stopping the influx of this poison into our county and we will continue to work with, and support, the efforts of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.”

Also assisting in the investigation were members of the Pleasant Point Police Department and Maine State Police.

The release indicated that more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.