Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy battling cancer for fourth time

Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy revealed on Monday that he is battling cancer in his right lung, the fourth time he has been hit by the disease, according to a NESN.com report.

Remy learned of the cancer when he underwent a PET (positron emission tomography) scan during a routine checkup at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in mid-December.

“I’m not exactly sure what a PET scan is, but I know when you take one, the cancer lights up,” Remy said Monday afternoon in a conference call with reporters. “And this lit up pretty good.”

He then had surgery to remove the cancerous nodes, followed by several treatments.

He will not be allowed to fly for about four weeks and will have to be checked every three months.

Once he receives his doctor’s approval, he will commit to doing Red Sox games in his 30th year as a NESN broadcaster.

He recently agreed to a new multi-year contract with the regional network to do 115 games per season and wants to fulfill that deal.

“For me, obviously it’s a passion, and it also is a release for me to get away from some of this other stuff,” said the 64-year-old Remy, a former Red Sox second baseman.

Remy also told the Boston Herald that he suffers from depression and has taken medication to treat it since his first bout with cancer in 2008.