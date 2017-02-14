John Bapst-Ellsworth girls basketball sum

John Bapst 55, Ellsworth 39
John Bapst (12-7) 55
Philippon 5-9 8-12 18, Zephir 1-2 1-2 3, Legasse 3-6 1-1 8, Higgins 0-2 0-2 0, Bell 4-12 11-12 22, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Lebel 0-1 2-2 2, Cyr 0-1 0-0 0, Soucie, Springer, Smith Totals 14-35 23-31 55
Ellsworth (9-10) 39
Bagley 2-12 1-2 5, Sargent 1-8 1-2 4, Omlor 1-3 0-0 2, Mason 9-14 5-7 24, Montigny 1-12 2-2 4, Hammer 0-7 0-0 0, Ward 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons Totals 14-57 9-13 39
3-pt. goals: John Bapst 4-11: Bell 3-8, Legasse 1-2, Cyr 0-1; Ellsworth 2-11: Mason 1-5, Sargent 1-3, Hammer 0-2, Montigny 0-1
John Bapst 19 30 40 55
Ellsworth 6 20 26 39