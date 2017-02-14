Bangor shatters 24-hour snowfall record

BANGOR, Maine — The storm that dumped snow on the state Sunday and Monday destroyed a record snowfall set in Bangor 40 years ago, according to meteorologist Priscilla Farrar of the National Weather Service in Caribou.

“Bangor set a record with 21.5 inches for the 24-hour snowfall, breaking the old record of 6.3 inches set back in 1977,” Farrar said of the midnight to midnight totals. “Bangor was the big winner.”

Bangor’s total of 24.2 inches for Monday makes it the fourth largest storm on record. Records began to be kept in the 1920s.

The deepest snow did not fall up north, but the wind created huge drifts in The County.

“In Aroostook County the biggest snowfall was 32.5 inches in Sherman with drifts at 8-plus feet,” Farrar said. “Cary came close with a couple inches less at 30.5 inches.”

Skowhegan saw 40 inches, and there is a report of 40 inches falling in Bradford, but “we’re still trying to verify that,” Farrar said.

In Greater Bangor, Levant was the big winner with 32 inches, and Bangor International Airport reported 24.2 inches.

Scarborough and Biddeford both saw 23 inches, and the Portland Jetport recorded 16.1 inches.

Bangor Fire Department officials are reminding folks to dig out their dryer vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews responded to a call Monday night to do just that.

“The blocked vent caused high readings of CO in the house,” a Tweet about the call states.

Fire officials also recommend homeowners have a carbon monoxide detector, in addition to their smoke detectors for safety.