Sanford man accused of using sword to rob convenience store

SANFORD, Maine — A man is in jail after he allegedly threatened convenience store employees with a sword after he was accused of trying to steal alcohol and cigarettes.

Shamus Malone, 18, of Sanford was arrested for robbery and taken to York County Jail, where he’s being held on $5,000 bail, according to Sanford police Sgt. Matthew Jones.

An employee at Airport Variety reported the robbery around 10 a.m. Monday in the midst of the blizzard. The employees said that when they allegedly caught Malone stealing, he took out a 2½-foot-long sword and ran into the woods nearby. Witnesses in the area reportedly saw Malone run into a nearby apartment complex.

Officers searched the apartment, found Malone in one of the units and arrested him, Jones said in a news release. Police later found the sword in a snowbank near the apartment complex.

Police said Airport Variety wasn’t the first store Malone targeted Monday. Earlier that morning, police charged Malone with another convenience store theft at Sanford’s Lil’ Mart, Jones said.