Power remains out for around 2,000 Mainers

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 6:34 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The two-day blizzard that dumped an incredible amount of snow on the state Sunday and Monday resulted in only a few power outages, but that number grew overnight to nearly 2,000.

Emera Maine reported 1,806 without power as of 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Ashville, Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor area, with others scattered around the state. Central Maine Power reported 190 in Cumberland and Knox counties without electricity, according to their company websites.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another storm looms midweekBlizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another storm looms midweek
  2. See where the storm dumped the most snow in MaineSee where the storm dumped the most snow in Maine
  3. Millinocket bowling alley roof collapses during blizzardMillinocket bowling alley roof collapses during blizzard
  4. Paralyzing blizzard strikes MaineParalyzing blizzard strikes Maine
  5. Homeless man arrested after finding shelter from storm in Bangor building’s elevatorHomeless man arrested after finding shelter from storm in Bangor building’s elevator

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs