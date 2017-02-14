Power remains out for around 2,000 Mainers

BANGOR, Maine — The two-day blizzard that dumped an incredible amount of snow on the state Sunday and Monday resulted in only a few power outages, but that number grew overnight to nearly 2,000.

Emera Maine reported 1,806 without power as of 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Ashville, Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor area, with others scattered around the state. Central Maine Power reported 190 in Cumberland and Knox counties without electricity, according to their company websites.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.