Court rejects reinstatement of suspension of nurse who discharged patient later found dead in snow

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday unanimously rejected an appeal by the State Board of Nursing that sought to reinstate a two-year license suspension of a nurse who discharged a patient later found dead in the snow outside a Machias hospital.

John S. Zablotny of Steuben was the nursing supervisor on duty at Down East Community Hospital in Machias on Jan. 1, 2008, when patient Reid Emery, 61, of Eastport asked to be discharged against his doctor’s advice.

Zablotny, who said Emery was competent to discharge himself, allowed the patient to leave the hospital on foot in a snowstorm wearing only jeans and a flannel shirt, according to court documents. Emery had reportedly told the nurse he was walking a short distance to a friend’s house.

Emery’s body was found the next morning beneath more than a foot of snow about 380 feet from the main entrance of the hospital, according to court documents.

The Maine State Nursing Board in June 2010 determined Zablotny had violated his professional duties by not informing Emery he risked hypothermia and death by leaving the hospital during the snowstorm. The board revoked Zablotny’s license for two years.

Zablotny appealed his license revocation, and in December 2015, District Court Judge David Mitchell ruled that although Zablotny’s actions were “unprofessional and highly disturbing,” the Maine State Nursing Board did not prove that his actions demonstrated incompetence or an inability to practice.

Mitchell overturned the two-year suspension of Zablotny’s license and imposed concurrent 90-day suspensions of his license. Zablotny, who has worked at Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor since 2008, already had served 104 days of the two-year suspension, so no additional discipline was required.

The nursing board appealed Mitchell’s decision to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Oct. 27 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

The board contended that the District Court judge should have found that Zablotny committed unprofessional conduct and violated board rules by failing to fully inform the on-call physician about all the conditions under which the patient was seeking to be discharged and failing to notify immediately law enforcement or Emery’s emergency contact about his departure.

Justice Donald Alexander wrote in the court’s 12-page decision that Mitchell’s findings after the hearing in December 2015 supported the conclusion that “the District Court was not compelled, as a matter of law, to find that Zablotny violated board rules or professional standards of care asserted by the board.”

Efforts to reach Zablotny’s attorney, Joseph Baldacci of Bangor, and the board’s attorney, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Black, were unsuccessful early Tuesday afternoon.

