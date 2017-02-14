VIDEO

Man describes daring rescue of teenage girl from frozen Maine lake

By CBS 13
Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 7:52 p.m.

WATERBORO, Maine — A helmet camera captured the moment three men pulled a teenage girl from a freezing cold lake.

Officials in Waterboro said she fell off a snowmobile and into the water.

On Feb. 4, a day of ice fishing on Little Ossipee Lake turned into a dramatic rescue, when a 16-year-old girl was thrown off a snowmobile and into the freezing water. Authorities said the driver dove in twice but couldn’t reach her.

Bill Rodgers said he was talking to another fisherman when they saw a man run toward the water, and he just knew someone had gone in.

“So I yelled for rope, and Taylor ran back to his shack, and he had a coil of like, mountain climber rope,” Rodgers said. “He came back, and we jumped on a four wheeler and shot across the lake.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office said a third man came over on his all-terrain vehicle, and together, the three men sprang into action.

It was all captured on the camera on the helmet of the ATV rider.

Using rope as a lifeline, they pulled until the teen was back on solid ground. The sheriff’s office said the men put themselves in harm’s way for a stranger and is calling them heroes.

Rodgers said he’s just glad this story has a happy ending.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. See where the storm dumped the most snow in MaineSee where the storm dumped the most snow in Maine
  2. Bangor shatters 24-hour snowfall record for dateBangor shatters 24-hour snowfall record for date
  3. Paralyzing blizzard strikes MaineParalyzing blizzard strikes Maine
  4. Homeless man arrested after finding shelter from storm in Bangor building’s elevatorHomeless man arrested after finding shelter from storm in Bangor building’s elevator
  5. South Portland bar where sports titans partied at risk of closingSouth Portland bar where sports titans partied at risk of closing

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs