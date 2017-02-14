Man describes daring rescue of teenage girl from frozen Maine lake

WATERBORO, Maine — A helmet camera captured the moment three men pulled a teenage girl from a freezing cold lake.

Officials in Waterboro said she fell off a snowmobile and into the water.

On Feb. 4, a day of ice fishing on Little Ossipee Lake turned into a dramatic rescue, when a 16-year-old girl was thrown off a snowmobile and into the freezing water. Authorities said the driver dove in twice but couldn’t reach her.

Bill Rodgers said he was talking to another fisherman when they saw a man run toward the water, and he just knew someone had gone in.

“So I yelled for rope, and Taylor ran back to his shack, and he had a coil of like, mountain climber rope,” Rodgers said. “He came back, and we jumped on a four wheeler and shot across the lake.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office said a third man came over on his all-terrain vehicle, and together, the three men sprang into action.

It was all captured on the camera on the helmet of the ATV rider.

Using rope as a lifeline, they pulled until the teen was back on solid ground. The sheriff’s office said the men put themselves in harm’s way for a stranger and is calling them heroes.

Rodgers said he’s just glad this story has a happy ending.