Pedro Hernandez guilty of murder in 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz

Pedro Hernandez appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Nov. 15, 2012.
Pedro Hernandez appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Nov. 15, 2012.
By Nate Raymond, Reuters
Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 12:52 p.m.
Last modified Feb. 14, 2017, at 2:24 p.m.

NEW YORK — A New York City jury Tuesday found a former delicatessen worker guilty of murdering Etan Patz, a 6-year-old whose disappearance in 1979 raised national awareness of the plight of abducted children and their parents.

The conviction of Pedro Hernandez, 56, came during his second trial in state court. It followed a 2015 mistrial that occurred after a single juror refused to go along with 11 other panelists who were convinced of his guilt.

The boy vanished as he walked alone to a school bus stop in the city’s SoHo neighborhood on May 25, 1979 and for decades was one of New York’s most infamous unsolved mysteries.

 

