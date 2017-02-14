Brewer police looking for woman accused of robbing store with weapon

BREWER, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of being armed, going into the Circle K store on North Main Street early Tuesday and demanding cash, according to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt.

The incident was reported at 12:41 a.m. at the 304 North Main St. convenience store. The suspect is described as a white female wearing dark pants and a dark colored jacket.

“Responding officers learned that a female suspect had displayed a weapon and demanded cash, which was turned over by the clerk,” Moffitt said in a news release. “The suspect left the store and fled the area on foot.”

Police are releasing no additional details about the incident, including what type of weapon was used.

A Maine State Police dog unit was called in to assist Brewer police with the search for the alleged robber.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Brewer Police Department at 989-7001.