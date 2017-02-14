Bangor barbershop quartet serenades Valentine sweethearts

BANGOR, Maine — Bob Daisey headed out Tuesday morning with a shovel in hand to clear the way for a surprise Valentine’s Day performance at his home by a local barbershop quartet.

He had already delivered a dozen red roses and his kitchen was decorated with bright red heart-shaped cutouts that were stuck to the window when the singers arrived.

“We make a big deal out of Valentine’s Day because 15 years ago tomorrow is when we went on our first date,” his wife, Nancy, said while seated at the table all dolled up. “We’ve been married for 11½ years.”

Bob Daisey hired the “On Occasion,” an all-men barbershop quartet organized by Russ Van Arsdale, but got a slightly different singing group than expected. Lana Leighton stepped in to sing tenor because one member was unable to attend. She performed with Peter Corey, Keith Hamilton and Van Arsdale.

The group is part of the Mainely Music Chorus, a Bangor-based a cappella group that is a chapter of the Northeast District of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The quartet had several singing engagements on Valentine’s Day.

The group started by giving Nancy Daisey a red rose and then sang two songs, starting with “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”

“I’m just choking back tears,” she said, clutching the rose close to her heart.

Her husband said he found the Singing Valentines in the Bangor Daily News.

“They advertised and I gave them a call,” Bob Daisey said.

The couple’s first date was dinner at an Old Town restaurant and a play at the University of Maine, where they ran into her goddaughter, who had never seen her out on a date.

“She threatened to hurt him if he did anything to me,” Nancy recalled, laughing, of her approximately 90-pound goddaughter. “That was so sweet.”

Her husband is an actor and the couple really enjoy the theater and the arts, which made the Valentine’s Day serenade even sweeter, Nancy Daisey said.

“Thank you. Thank you,” she told the singers as they wrapped up. “That was absolutely wonderful.”