High school skiing weekend results

Skiing
HIGH SCHOOL
Aroostook League Alpine Championships
At Lonesome Pines, Fort Kent
Boys Giant Slalom
Team: 1. Fort Kent 14; 2. Presque Isle 52; Central Aroostook 66; Caribou 101
Individuals: 1. Nick Bartlett (PI) 1:47.10; 2. Jon Haley (FK) 1:47.51; 3. Austin Plourde 1:47.62; 4. Bryce Madore (FK) 1:47.76; 5. Drew Madore (FK) 1:47.90; 6. Ian Levesque (FK) 1:47.91; 7. Carson Theriault (FK) 1:48.51; 8. Lane Grass (CAHS) 1:49.12; 9. David Roy (FK) 1:50.24; 10. Josh Deprey (FK) 1:50.45; 11. Nate Chamberland (Wisdom) 1:51.04; 12. John Saucier (PIHS) 1:51.25; 13. Bryant Grass (CAHS) 1:52.03; 14. Mitchell Charette (FK) 1:52.50; 15. Jake Roy (Wisdom) 1:53.06; 16. Zech Morse (PIHS) 1:53.43; 17. Jared Lozier (FK) 1:53.46; 18. Jon Gebhhart (CAHS) 1:55.01; 19. Tiernan Barbosa 1:55.44; 20. Scott Bray (CHS) 1:55.62; 21. Max Ouellette (FK) 1:57.24; 22. Reece Voisine (FK) 1:58.24; 23. Chandler Paradis (PI) 1:59.01; 24. Riley Roderick (PIHS) 2:00.60; 25. Mike Robertson (FK) 2:00.96; 26. Tommy Popov (PI) 2:00.97; 27.Nick Bradstreet (PI) 2:01.17; 28. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 2:01.33; 29. Alec Staples (PI)2:02.24; 30. Aiden Plasnte (CHS)2:04.12; 31. Kyler Caron (PI)2:07.10; 32. Ghent Durepo ( (CHS) 2:09.45; 33. Nathan Pitre (CHS) 2:09.90.
Girls Giant Slalom
Team: 1.Fort Kent 10; 2. Presque Isle 51
Individuals: 1. Alisha Guimond (FK) 1:49.40; 2. Riley Sibley (FK) 1:50.61; 3.Olivia Martin (FK)
1:54.39; 4. Sylvie Guimond (FK) 1:54.51; 5. Kailee Guimond (FK) 1:55.20; 6. Lexi Lovely (FK)1:55.56; 7. Eleanor St. Peter (PI) 2:02. 30; 8. Allie Daigle (FK) 2:02.39; 9. Hope She (CHS) 2:02.55; 10. Brice Carson (FK) 2:04.08; 11. Lea Pelletier (FK) 2:06.03; 12. McKayla Pelletier (FK) 2:07.41; 13. Natalie Bates (PI)2:08.37; 14. Maren Moir (CHS) 2:09.19; 15. Sheridan Boucher (PI) 2:09.22; 16. Grace Bemis (PI) 2:10.61; 17. Isabelle Lozier (FK) 2:30.00.
Boys Slalom
Team: 1. Fort Kent 16; 2. Presque Isle 46; 3. Central Aroostook 63; 4. Caribou 90.
Individuals: 1. Bryce Madore (FK) 1:26.16; 2. Jake Roy (Wisdom) 1:26.33; 3. Austin Plourde (FK) 1:27.10; 4. Lane Grass (CAHS)1:27.55; 5. Drew MadorE (FK) 1:27.92; 6. Bryant Grass (CAHS) 1:31.24; 7. David Roy (FK) 1:3.70; 8. Jon Haley (FK) 1:31.77; 9. Carson Theriault (FK)1:33.24; 10. Nick Bartlett (PI) 1:33.31; 11. John Saucier (PI) 1:34.29; 12. Zechariah Morse (PI) 1:34.49; 13. Kyler Caron (PI) 1:35.54; 14. Scott Bray (CHS) 1:36.30; 15. Thomas Popov (PI) 1:37.85; 16. Mike Robertson (FK) 1:38.52; 17. Mitchell Charette (FK) 1:39.08; 18. Josh Deprey (FK) 1:40.26; 19. Reece Voisine (FK) 1:42.21; 20. Max Ouellette (FK) 1:42.72; 21. Chandler Paradis (PI) 1:43.63; 22. Tiernan Barbosa (CHS) 1:46.33; 22. Riley Roderick ( PI) 1:46.33; 24. Aidan Plante (CHS) 1:56.06; 25. Nate Chamberland (Wisdom) 1:57.04; 26. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 1:57.13; 27. Nick Bradstreet (PI) 1:57.64; 28. Seth Roy (PI) 1:58.95; 29. Ian Levesque (FK) 2:03.25; 30. Nathan Pitre (CHS) 2:05.22; 31. Ghent Durepo (CHS) 2:07.87; 32. Austin Paradis (FK) 2:17.62.
Girls Slalom
Team: 1. Fort Kent 10; 2. Presque Isle 54
Individuals: 1. Alisha Guimond (FK) 1:28.51; 2. Olivia Martin (FK) 1:35.26; 3. Sylvie Guimond (FK) 1:35.64; 4. Kailee Guimond (FK) 1:39.19; 5. Isabelle Lozier (FK) 1:46.12; Hope Shea (CHS) 1:46.76; 7. Lexi lovely (FK) 1:47.58; 8. Lea Pelletier (FK) 1:49.78; Brice Carson (FK) 1:50.07; 10. McKayla Voisine (FK) 1:51.16; 11. Allie Daigle (FK) 1:53.80; Eleanor St.Peter (PI) 1:54.15; 13. Natalie Bates (PI) 2:01.84