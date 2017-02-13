High school skiing weekend results

Posted Feb. 13, 2017, at 4:29 p.m.

Skiing

HIGH SCHOOL

Aroostook League Alpine Championships

At Lonesome Pines, Fort Kent

Boys Giant Slalom

Team: 1. Fort Kent 14; 2. Presque Isle 52; Central Aroostook 66; Caribou 101

Individuals: 1. Nick Bartlett  (PI) 1:47.10; 2. Jon Haley  (FK) 1:47.51; 3. Austin Plourde 1:47.62; 4. Bryce Madore  (FK) 1:47.76; 5. Drew Madore  (FK) 1:47.90; 6. Ian Levesque  (FK) 1:47.91; 7. Carson Theriault  (FK) 1:48.51; 8. Lane Grass  (CAHS) 1:49.12; 9. David Roy  (FK) 1:50.24; 10. Josh Deprey  (FK) 1:50.45; 11. Nate Chamberland  (Wisdom) 1:51.04; 12. John Saucier  (PIHS) 1:51.25; 13. Bryant Grass  (CAHS) 1:52.03; 14. Mitchell Charette  (FK) 1:52.50; 15. Jake Roy  (Wisdom) 1:53.06; 16. Zech Morse  (PIHS) 1:53.43; 17. Jared Lozier  (FK) 1:53.46; 18. Jon Gebhhart  (CAHS) 1:55.01; 19. Tiernan Barbosa 1:55.44; 20. Scott Bray  (CHS) 1:55.62; 21. Max Ouellette  (FK) 1:57.24; 22. Reece Voisine  (FK) 1:58.24; 23. Chandler Paradis  (PI) 1:59.01; 24. Riley Roderick  (PIHS) 2:00.60; 25. Mike Robertson (FK) 2:00.96; 26. Tommy Popov (PI) 2:00.97; 27.Nick Bradstreet (PI) 2:01.17; 28. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 2:01.33; 29. Alec Staples (PI)2:02.24; 30. Aiden Plasnte (CHS)2:04.12; 31. Kyler Caron (PI)2:07.10; 32. Ghent Durepo ( (CHS) 2:09.45; 33. Nathan Pitre (CHS) 2:09.90.

Girls Giant Slalom

Team: 1.Fort Kent 10; 2. Presque Isle 51

Individuals: 1. Alisha Guimond (FK) 1:49.40; 2. Riley Sibley (FK) 1:50.61; 3.Olivia Martin (FK)

1:54.39; 4. Sylvie Guimond (FK) 1:54.51; 5. Kailee Guimond (FK) 1:55.20; 6. Lexi Lovely (FK)1:55.56; 7. Eleanor St. Peter (PI) 2:02. 30; 8. Allie Daigle  (FK) 2:02.39; 9. Hope She (CHS) 2:02.55; 10. Brice Carson (FK) 2:04.08; 11. Lea Pelletier (FK) 2:06.03; 12. McKayla Pelletier (FK) 2:07.41; 13. Natalie Bates (PI)2:08.37; 14. Maren Moir (CHS) 2:09.19; 15. Sheridan Boucher (PI) 2:09.22; 16. Grace Bemis (PI) 2:10.61; 17. Isabelle Lozier (FK) 2:30.00.

Boys Slalom

Team: 1. Fort Kent 16; 2. Presque Isle 46; 3. Central Aroostook 63; 4. Caribou 90.

Individuals: 1. Bryce Madore (FK) 1:26.16; 2. Jake Roy (Wisdom) 1:26.33; 3. Austin Plourde (FK) 1:27.10; 4. Lane Grass (CAHS)1:27.55; 5. Drew MadorE (FK) 1:27.92; 6. Bryant Grass (CAHS) 1:31.24; 7. David Roy (FK) 1:3.70; 8. Jon Haley (FK) 1:31.77; 9. Carson Theriault (FK)1:33.24; 10. Nick Bartlett (PI) 1:33.31; 11. John Saucier (PI) 1:34.29; 12. Zechariah Morse (PI) 1:34.49; 13. Kyler Caron (PI) 1:35.54; 14. Scott Bray (CHS) 1:36.30; 15. Thomas Popov (PI) 1:37.85; 16. Mike Robertson (FK) 1:38.52; 17. Mitchell Charette (FK) 1:39.08; 18. Josh Deprey (FK) 1:40.26; 19. Reece Voisine (FK) 1:42.21; 20. Max Ouellette (FK) 1:42.72; 21. Chandler Paradis (PI) 1:43.63; 22. Tiernan Barbosa (CHS) 1:46.33; 22. Riley Roderick ( PI) 1:46.33; 24. Aidan Plante (CHS) 1:56.06; 25. Nate Chamberland (Wisdom) 1:57.04; 26. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 1:57.13; 27. Nick Bradstreet (PI) 1:57.64; 28. Seth Roy (PI) 1:58.95; 29. Ian Levesque (FK) 2:03.25; 30. Nathan Pitre (CHS) 2:05.22; 31. Ghent Durepo (CHS) 2:07.87; 32. Austin Paradis (FK) 2:17.62.

Girls Slalom

Team: 1. Fort Kent 10; 2. Presque Isle 54

Individuals: 1. Alisha Guimond (FK) 1:28.51; 2. Olivia Martin (FK) 1:35.26; 3. Sylvie Guimond (FK) 1:35.64; 4. Kailee Guimond (FK) 1:39.19; 5. Isabelle Lozier (FK) 1:46.12; Hope Shea (CHS) 1:46.76; 7. Lexi lovely (FK) 1:47.58; 8. Lea Pelletier (FK) 1:49.78; Brice Carson (FK) 1:50.07; 10. McKayla Voisine (FK) 1:51.16; 11. Allie Daigle (FK) 1:53.80; Eleanor St.Peter (PI) 1:54.15; 13. Natalie Bates (PI) 2:01.84

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Crippling blizzard on the way for coastal and interior MaineCrippling blizzard on the way for coastal and interior Maine
  2. Driver in wrong lane for several miles causes multiple accidents in CountyDriver in wrong lane for several miles causes multiple accidents in County
  3. Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another storm looms midweekBlizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another storm looms midweek
  4. Millinocket bowling alley roof collapses during Sunday night’s blizzardMillinocket bowling alley roof collapses during Sunday night’s blizzard
  5. Second suspect shot by police in Vassalboro dies