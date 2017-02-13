See where Sunday night’s storm dumped the most snow in Maine

Pedestrians walk down Garland Street in Bangor Thursday afternoon.
Linda Coan O'Kresik
By Darren Fishell, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 13, 2017, at 10:24 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — As of Monday morning, the towns of Millinocket, Phippsburg and Harpswell topped the list for total reported snowfall, with more than 20 inches.

The numbers reflect the latest information from the National Weather Service, though some areas were not updated early Monday. Bangor, for instance, received around a foot of snow overnight, but the latest report to the National Weather Service reflects snowfall at around midnight.

Reports still were coming in Monday morning, showing the extent of the blizzard that has closed schools and offices and will take the state at least a day to dig out from under, if it lets up.

More snow is on the way Monday afternoon.

Follow snow reports and more at our blog covering conditions around the state.

 

