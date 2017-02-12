Mt. Ararat dethrones four-time champ Skowhegan in North A wrestling regional

The Mt. Ararat of Topsham/Brunswick cooperative wrestling team placed six wrestlers in the finals to claim the Class A North Regional championship at Nokomis High School in Newport on Saturday.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick racked up 152.5 points with defending four-time regional titlist Skowhegan winding up second (129.5 points) and Nokomis taking home third (120).

The Class A state meet will be at Camden Hills High School in Rockport on Saturday.

Jabbar Belin, Robert Heatherman and Dylan Schenck captured individual titles for Mt. Ararat/Brunswick.

Belin defeated Camden Hills’ Ian Henderson 8-4 at 126 pounds; Heatherman pinned Colby Gardner of Morse High of Bath in 1:14 in the 170-pound class and Schenck topped Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills in South Paris 5-2 at 220 pounds.

Skowhegan and Nokomis also had three wrestlers claim championships.

Skowhegan’s Cody Craig remained unbeaten in his high school career by earning a technical fall (16-3) over Cony High of Augusta’s Noah Dumas at 106 pounds; teammate Ricky Oberg won the 120 pound class by forfeit over Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Josiah Langworthy and the Indians’ Cooper Holland edged Kaden Harrison-Billiat 8-7 in the 145 pound class.

Josh Brown, Quinton Richards and James Boyd were the Nokomis winners all won via pin.

Brown pinned Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Caden Kowalsky at the 2:34 mark at 113; Richards pinned Sam Strozier of Wiscasset in 34 seconds at 152 and Boyd pinned Brandon Lebourdais of Westbrook-Gorham at 195.

The other individual winners were Noah Lang of Camden Hills at 138 as he beat Christian Jensen of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick 10-6; Dawson Stevens of Oxford Hills at 160 as he beat Nokomis’ David Wilson 6-4 in overtime; Nic Mills of Augusta’s Cony High, who bested Austin Pelletier of Oakland’s Messalonskee High School 8-4 at 182 and Stephen Foster of Westbrook-Gorham, who pinned Mitchell Macfarland of Cony at the 3:11 mark at 285 pounds.

Brett Raio and Evan Smith picked up points in the consolation finals for the champions as Raio defeated Drew Kelley of Camden Hills 5-2 at 132 pounds to notch third-place points and Evan Smith finished fourth at 195 as he was pinned by Jarrod Taylor of Oxford Hills at 195.

Skowhegan placed three wrestlers in the consolation finals with Austin Merrill winning at 113 and Chandler Shaw triumphing at 126 and Jon Bell losing at 170 to Nokomis’ Alex Glidden.

Hunter Babar was the other Warrior to reach the consolation final and he lost to Morse’s Raz Baltazar via major decision (24-10).

The other winners in the consolation finals were Oxford Hills’ Jaden David (120), Dylon Cobbett (152), Zuka Mabior (182) and Jarrod Taylor (195); Camden Hills’ Dawson Allen (106) and Ethan Cayouette (160); Morse’s Isaiah Cogswell (138) and Baltazar; Cony’s Nelson Bradley (220) and Mt. Blue of Farmington’s Austin Seely (285).