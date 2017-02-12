Foxcroft Academy defends Class B North regional wrestling championship

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies, led by 132-pound champion R.J. Nelson and 195-pound titlist Billy Brock, defended their Class B North regional championship at Caribou High School on Saturday.

Foxcroft Academy racked up 127.5 points to outdistance Winslow High, which had 110 points, and Ellsworth (103). Bucksport was fourth (100.5) and rounding out the top 10 were Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston (98), Belfast and Dexter (87 each), Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (63), Washington Academy of East Machias (37) and John Bapst of Bangor (33).

The other 11 teams that earned points were Mount View of Thorndike (32.5), Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (31), Penobscot Valley of Howland (30), Piscataquis Community of Guilford (26), Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield and Bangor Christian (22 apiece), Fort Kent (18), Lee Academy (17.5), Caribou (12), Calais (8) and Woodland (3). Schenck of East Millinocket also participated but didn’t collect any points.

The Class B state championship meet will be held at Bucksport High School on Saturday.

Nelson claimed his triumph with a 5-1 win over Mark Ward of Mount View while Brock nipped Benjamin Abbott of Winslow 6-5.

Ellsworth and Oceanside each had three wrestlers register regional titles.

For Ellsworth, Logan Lord won a 3-2 decision over Medomak Valley’s Steven Thompson at 138; Peyton Cole bested Elias Miller of Medomak Valley 7-2 at 152 and Trent Goodman pinned Elijah Ames of Foxcroft at 5:47 at 170.

Oceanside’s Riley Micklich topped Oakley Dugans of Bangor Christian 8-5 at 106; Alex Fogarty nipped Winslow’s Devon Vigue 8-7 at 120 and Ben Ripley outpointed Brody Boynton of Bucksport 15-5 at 160.

In the other finals, Penobscot Valley’s Cody Sirois beat Brenden Bruns of Belfast 7-0 at 113; Zyanthony Moss of Maine Central Institute earned a 6-4 win over Foxcroft Academy’s Marcus Caudill at 126; Dexter’s Tyler Breen won by default over Ellsworth’s Josh Wright at 145; Winslow’s Ryan Fredette pinned Artem Loginov of Lee Academy in 3:23 at 182; Belfast’s Travis Tran pinned Jared Smith of John Bapst in 3:15 at 220 and Bucksport’s Davis Gross pinned Foxcroft Academy’s Matt Storer in 4:43 at 285.

Earning third-place points by winning their consolation finals were Dexter’s Justin Wing (106), Caleb Weeks (113) and Gabe Stone (132); Oceanside’s Nick Keene (195) and Reagan Billingsley (220); Washington Academy’s Kenny Liu (170) and Vincent Tzeo (285); Bucksport’s Foster Ashmore (120), John Bapst’s Jacob Emery (126), Mattanawcook Academy’s Dominic Libbey (138), Mount View’s Jason Barnard (145), Foxcroft Academy’s Dustin Simmons (152), Winslow’s Patrick Hopkins (160) and Fort Kent’s Jordan Labbe (182).