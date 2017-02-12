UMaine women survive Stony Brook to take overtime win

BANGOR, Maine — Sophomore guard Tanesha Sutton scored five of her 16 points in overtime to lead the University of Maine to a 78-71 women’s basketball win over Stony Brook at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday.

Christa Scognamiglio’s runner with 8.8 seconds left forced the overtime for Stony Brook.

Each team had a four-point lead in the fourth quarter but each rallied.

Sigi Koizar, who had 12 straight UMaine points in the fourth quarter, had 21 points and 11 rebounds for UMaine. Julie Brosseau and Laia Sole had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Kori Bayne-Walker’s 25 points and Davion Wingate’s 19 led Stony Brook.

UMaine is now 15-13 and 8-5 in America East, extending its America East home court winning streak to 21 games. Stony Brook fell to 10-15 and 3-9.

The Black Bears used an 11-3 run spanning the first and second quarter to build a 22-10 lead early in the second.

UMaine received points from eight different players en route to the 12-point lead.

But the Black Bears went cold from the floor and the Seawolves rattled off 10 consecutive points, including the first six by Wingate, to close the gap to 22-20.

After a UMaine timeout, Fanny Wadling hit a 10-foot baseline jumper and then converted off a nifty inside move before she fed Sutton for a four-footer to rebuild the lead to 28-20.

Bayne-Walker’s runner closed out the half to pull the Seawolves within six at the intermission.

Sutton and Wadling had six points apiece in the first half and Sutton also had four assists and three rebounds.

Sole had four points and Koizar had three points and five rebounds which led all rebounders at the intermission. Anita Kelava had three blocked shots and two steals.

Bayne-Walker had seven points to lead all scorers in the first half. Wingate had six points and Perez had five. Aaliyah Worley had a team-high four rebounds.