Brace yourselves — blizzard expected to hit Maine Sunday through early Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine — What forecasters say will be the biggest snowstorm so far this winter is on target to hit Maine Sunday night and could stick around until Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

By the time the storm — the third to hit the state in less than a week — is over, as much as two feet of fresh snow will have fallen in Greater Bangor and Down East, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is the result of a low-pressure system tracking eastward across the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic region that is expected to intensify rapidly Sunday night and Monday after it passes through the New England coast, according to Reuters.

“It will become a powerful nor’easter with blizzard conditions expected for parts of Maine as the winds become quite strong,” the weather service said.

Coastal New England could experience flooding and widespread windy conditions with potential gusts greater than 50 mph expected as far west as the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region, the weather service said.

“At this time, the corridor expected to be in the bull’s-eye of heaviest snow will be portions of central and eastern Maine, including Bangor and Bar Harbor,” according to AccuWeather.

The Northeast is coming off the fiercest snowstorm of the winter, which dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas Thursday, causing thousands of flights to be canceled and schools to be closed.

A blizzard warning is in effect for southern Penobscot, central Washington, and coastal Hancock and Washington counties, which are expected to be hit hardest, with expected accumulations of 18 to 24 inches of snow Sunday night through early Tuesday morning, forecasters said early Sunday afternoon.

Heavy snow combined with winds of up to 40 mph are expected to lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous and posing a risk of power outages.

Emera Maine said it has put crews and equipment in place throughout its service area and staff at its Customer Contact Center to deal with any storm-related outages.

It urged customers to make sure they have flashlights, spare batteries, a supply of clean water and nonperishable food items on hand in case the power goes out, and to make sure any secondary heating systems that do not depend on electricity are in good working order and have an adequate fuel supply.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning was in effect for parts of York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Oxford, Somerset and Franklin counties for Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

The forecast for that area — which also is expected to get 18 to 24 inches of snow — could be be upgraded to blizzard status for the coastal plain, where winds will be the highest at as much as 50 mph.

Meanwhile, northern Penobscot and Washington counties, as well as all of Piscataquis and southeast Aroostook counties, were expected to get between a foot and 18 inches of snow late Sunday night through early Tuesday morning, with wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

Forecasters expected northern Aroostook and Somerset counties to escape the brunt of the storm, with only 6 to 10 inches of snow expected.

Snow already was causing problems in southern Maine as of noon Sunday, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority, which reported that the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center dispatchers said that Route 100 in New Gloucester, between Intervale Road and the Auburn town line, was shut down due to numerous slide-offs and crashes.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

Cancellation announcements already were pouring in early Sunday afternoon, as more than 200 government, school, business and other establishments planned to be closed Sunday night and Monday.

Due to the severity of the storm, the city of Bangor said it would shut down all non-emergency departments for the entire day on Monday.

In addition, numerous flights that were expected to arrive at and depart from Bangor International Airport and Portland International Jetport had been canceled as of Sunday afternoon.