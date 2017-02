SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford woman wanted by police and her children have been found safe, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Sarah Belmore, 38, was wanted for criminal restraint by a parent, a Class C felony punishable was up to five years in prison.

Police located her and her children, Malaya Markham, 5, and Neveah Markham, 3, Saturday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.