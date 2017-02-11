Notre Dame rallies past UMaine men’s hockey team

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine’s penchant for taking ill-advised penalties, a problem for much of the season, reared its ugly head again Saturday night.

The University of Notre Dame used a 5-on-3 goal and a power-play goal to tie the game and sophomore left wing Dylan Malmquist scored the game-winner 2:46 into the third period to give the Irish a 4-2 Hockey East victory at Alfond Arena.

Cal Petersen, making his 80th straight start, made 17 saves for Notre Dame (17-9-4 overall, 10-5-3 HE) while Matt Morris had 36 stops for the Black Bears (10-17-3, 4-13-1 HE).

Andrew Oglevie added an insurance goal with 3:39 remaining for the Irish, who carried the play for most of their game with their superior skill and speed.

Blaine Byron’s goal 26 seconds into the game staked the Black Bears to a 1-0 lead and Brendan Robbins expanded the lead 3:03 into the second period.

But the Black Bears couldn’t stand prosperity and began visiting the penalty box with regularity and the Fighting Irish made them pay.

Jordan Gross scored on a full, two-minute 5-on-3 and Malmquist tied it with a one-man advantage at the 18:31 mark.

Byron opened the scoring by converting an Eric Schurhamer rebound.

Schurhamer’s wrister from the right point found its way through a forest of legs and bounced off the chest of Petersen.

Byron swooped on the rebound just outside the crease, took a few strides to his left and slid the puck into the net. The goal extended his points streak to five games (3 goals, 3 assists).

Notre Dame carried the play in the first period but Morris was sharp, stopping all 10 shots he faced.

Robbins scored on a 2-on-1 with Byron as he carried the puck down the left wing and fired a rising wrist shot into the far corner past Petersen’s stick.

Simultaneous penalties on Robin Hoglund (charging) and Peter Housakos (tripping) at the 8:25 mark of the middle period gave the Irish a two-man advantage. It took just 19 seconds for them to capitalize when Anders Bjork found Gross in the middle of the slot and Gross one-timed a 25-foot blast past Morris’ glove.

UMaine had an eight-second 5-on-3 later in the second period and lost a one-man advantage when Schurhamer took a tripping call with 2:13 left in the period.

The Irish took advantage when Bobby Nardella sifted a precise diagonal pass to Malmquist, who one-timed it past the helpless Morris.

Notre Dame took the lead early in the third period when Malmquist found himself behind the Black Bear defense and Dennis Gilbert flipped it to him. Malmquist teed up a slap shot from the top of the right circle and blistered a low drive into the far corner.

Oglevie sewed it up off a sustained forecheck when he muscled his way to the net front and jammed home a 10-footer.

Cam Brown picked up two assists for UMaine and became the 54th player in UMaine hockey history with 100 career points.