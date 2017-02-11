Hermon claims ‘C’ cheering championship; Lisbon takes ‘B’

AUGUSTA, Maine — Unlike many other sports, there is no offense and defense in cheerleading. Thus, a team can only control its own destiny when it hits the mat.

Hermon and Lisbon high schools took advantage of their time on the mat on Saturday afternoon while claiming state championships at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Hawks added another Class B state championship trophy to their outstanding success while the Greyhounds won their second state title in the last three seasons.

Hermon has now captured eight state championships since 2007 and six in the last seven seasons. Lisbon won its first state title in 2015.

Coach Kristie Reed’s Hawks accumulated 88.1 points to edge Class B North regional runner-up Ellsworth (85.2). Rounding out the top five were Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (84.1), defending Class B state champ Old Town (76.3) and Leavitt of Turner Center (68).

There were very few changes to Hermon’s routine in the two weeks spanning the regional and state competitions, but the Hawks put a lot more energy into it, and they believe that proved to be the biggest factor.

“The biggest difference was just a lot of hard work the last two weeks, and confidence,” Hawks senior Emily Perley said. “We just tried to get all of our nerves out and put all our energy into that routine and nail it.”

Hermon’s routine also featured efficient tumbling and difficult stunting, along with high-energy dancing.

“We just focused on what we practiced the last week which was a lot of attitude and energy,” Hermon senior Lexi MacManus said. “It feels amazing.”

You would think a team with Hermon’s pedigree wouldn’t be feeling any nerves, but that can change once you take the mat.

“There’s always nerves but you just have to learn to control them,” MacManus said.

“We still had to bring it,” Perley sadded. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Hermon’s roster also includes Brooklyn Brown, Mercedes Davis, Ashley Dunphy, Kate Fergola, Bailee Fogg, Mia Foley, Melanie Gagnon, Karissa Hatch, Hannah Morin, Olivia Nash, Cammie Peirce, Jillian Shorey, Kallie Urquhart, Emily Willey, Emily Woodilla and Laura Zenk.

Ellsworth earned its runner-up plaque with a strong routine that featured a blend of stunting, tumbling and high energy.

The Eagles are made up of Belle Albert, Lindsay Bland, Anna Brown, Brooke Carver, Piper Hardison, Tanner Hardison, Madisyn Harmon, Amelia Hayden, Hailey McCabe, Kristen Omlor, Bailey Peterson, Olivia Robidoux, Danielle White, Emma Whitney and Emily Young.

In Class C, Lisbon put together an outstanding routine featuring difficult stunting and passionate energy to nip Class C North champ Central of Corinth.

The Greyhounds finished with 70.9 points and the Red Devils posted 68.2. Houlton finished third with 67 points, followed by Sumner of East Sullivan (65.9) and Bucksport (65.2).

Coach Nicole Adams’ squad didn’t make any major alterations since regionals, but and now, but adjusted some stunting.

“All we did was slightly alter our pyramid but other than that, no drastic changes,” Adams said.

The Class C competition was close, with only three points separating the top three squads.

“We were just focusing on being better ourselves,” said Lisbon senior Alyssa Hall, the squad’s lone senior. “We were trying not to focus on what other teams were going to do.”

It paid off, and it gave Hall a different feeling than she had winning a state title as a sophomore.

“It feels great,” Hall said. “I felt like I had more of a driving leadership role this year.”

The rest of the Greyhounds’ roster includes Oceana Assignon, Olivia Clark, Emma Cleaves, Shelby Cyr, Savannah Czechalski, Erin Davenport, Sydney Douglass, Makayla Harrington, Emma Houle, Nikki Pagan, Cheyenne Pesce, Kayla Roberts, Megan Ross, Molly Ryder, Madison Valcourt, Vanessa Wasielenski and Antigone Woodbury.

Central showcased very good athleticism with its tumbling and using four flyers at times. Their upbeat routine, which featured some late 1980’s and early 1990’s music, was energetic.

Central is made up of Rhianna Bailey, Kaitlynn Bean, Brianna Butler, Emily Cunningham, M and addie Demoranville, Taylor Emerson, Skyler Ferrie, Faith Fugel, Kylie Graffam, Cassidy Gray, Alicia Halloran, Kassandra Hartley, Whitney Larson, Heather MacNevin, Riese Mansfield, Mary Miller, Montana Pennington, Janell Reece, Jamie Smith, Jaeden Viani, Danielle Williams and Kacey Wright.