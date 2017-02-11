Police are trying to find Maine mom and her two young children

SANFORD, Maine — Police in York County have asked for help in locating Sarah Belmore, 38, and her two children, Malaya Markham, 5, and Neveah Markham, 3.

Belmore of Sanford is wanted for criminal restraint by a parent, according to police. The children are thought to be with her.

“We are looking for any information as to her whereabouts and the whereabouts of her two children,” police said in a brief statement issued on social media at 5 p.m. Friday. “Please call us at 324-9170 with any information.”

Belmore is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Criminal restraint by a parent is a Class C felony and carries a maximum prison term of five years, upon conviction.