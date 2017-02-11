Police: Officers shot pickup driver who tried to ram cruiser in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition with a gunshot wound after being shot in an altercation with police Friday in Vassalboro.

Police encountered the pair in a pickup truck on Arnold Road on Friday afternoon, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The shooting occurred after the truck allegedly rammed a state police cruiser, McCausland said. Police believe the man driving the truck intentionally crashed into the cruiser

Three officers, state police Lt. Scott Ireland, Trooper Jeff Parks and Vassalboro police Chief Mark Brown, were involved, according to a release from McCausland. In accordance with standard procedure, all three will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Police had been called to the area looking for a vehicle involved with daytime burglaries, McCausland said.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of a gunshot wound. She was listed in critical condition late Friday night.

Police said the identities of the man and woman would likely be made public in Sunday.

