UMaine women set to entertain Stony Brook in Sunday matinee

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Sunday, 1 p.m, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 14-13 (7-5 America East); Stony Brook 10-14 (3-8)

Series, last meeting: series tied 18-18, Stony Brook 55-41 on 1/14/17

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals per game, 45 3-pointers), 6-2 F Laia Sole (10.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 50 3-pointers), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (8.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1.7 apg), 6-0 G Naira Caceres (3.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Stony Brook — 5-6 G Davion Wingate (11.9, 3 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.4 apg, 35 3-pointers), 5-5 G Kori Bayne-Walker (11 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.4 apg), 5-9 G Christa Scognamiglio (8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2 spg, 1.3 apg, 33 3-pointers), 6-1 F Elizabeth Manner (7.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 5-11 G Aaliyah Worley (5.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears are looking for their 21st consecutive America East win at the Cross Insurance Center against a Seawolves team that beat them 55-41 on Jan. 14. Stony Brook limited UMaine to just 10 second-half points. Walker-Bayne had 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to pace Stony Brook. She shot 5-for-6 from the floor so the Black Bears are going to have to find a way to neutralize her. The Seawolves’ only conference wins have come against UMaine and the last-place UMass Lowell River Hawks, whom they’ve beaten twice. They snapped a six-game losing streak by beating UMass Lowell 86-44 on Monday and UMaine topped UML 76-50 on Thursday.