Ex-priest arrested on Maine sex abuse charges

HAVERHILL — Wanted by police in Maine on a host of new charges, formerly jailed ex-priest Ronald H. Paquin was arrested on Wednesday in Boston and is expected to be arraigned as a fugitive from justice Friday in Roxbury District Court.

According to Boston Police spokesman Officer Stephen McNulty, about 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Boston Police Special Investigations Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ronald Paquin, 74, without incident in the area of 170 Morton St. in Jamaica Plain.

One of the earliest clergy members jailed in the sexual abuse scandal of the Boston Archdiocese, Paquin acknowledged the seduction and sexual abuse of teenage boys, spanning four decades, including while he served at St. John the Baptist Church in Haverhill from 1981 to 1990, and St. Monica Church in Methuen from 1974 to 1980.

McNulty said Wednesday’s arrest came at the request of the Kennebunkport Police Department in Maine in connection to a warrant issued for multiple counts of gross sexual misconduct.

On Monday, a grand jury in York County, Maine, indicted Paquin on 13 counts of gross sexual misconduct, class A, and 16 counts of gross sexual misconduct, class B.

Kennebunkport police said the criminal acts took place in the late 1980s at seasonal locations in Kennebunkport. The victims, both males, were 11 and 14 when Paquin began sexually assaulting them, police said.

Police said that due to the severity of the charges and the ages of the victims, Maine’s statute of limitations allows such cases to move forward at any time.

McNulty said Paquin will likely appear in Roxbury District Court on Friday, charged as a fugitive from justice.

Typically, a person who is charged as a fugitive from justice would either waive extradition, meaning he or she would agree to be transported to an out-of-state court to answer for an alleged crime, or go through the process of an extradition hearing.

Massachusetts courts and other state offices were closed on Thursday due to the storm, so the soonest a hearing could happen is Friday.

According to the Massachusetts department of Health and Human Services, 170 Morton St. is the address for the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, which provides acute, subacute, and ambulatory care to patients referred primarily by public agencies and private health care providers.

The Lemuel Shattuck Hospital delivers medical and psychiatric care to patients requiring multi-disciplinary treatment and support that promotes their health, well-being, rehabilitation and recovery.

After pleading guilty in 2003 to raping and molesting an altar boy in Haverhill as many as 50 times from 1989 to 1992, Paquin was sentenced to 12 to 15 years at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction in Walpole. He was released from prison in October of 2015.

Although investigators said Paquin was suspected of targeting victims for decades, by the time of his arrest in Malden in May 2002, only one case in which he was accused of sexual molestation fell within the state’s statute of limitations. At the time, the statue of limitations allowed for prosecution 15 years after the victim’s 16th birthday.

That victim, the former St. John the Baptist altar boy who was then in his 20s and married to a woman he wedded in a ceremony officiated by Paquin, said Paquin tricked him into a three-year sexual relationship, suggesting their acts were part of a study Paquin was conducting into the sexuality of young boys.

Prosecutors accused Paquin of orally raping the altar boy in Haverhill and New Hampshire, Maine, Florida and Virginia. They credited the strength of the victim’s testimony for Paquin’s decision to plead guilty.

Paquin was dismissed as a member of the clergy by the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston in 2004.

Paquin also was named in 24 civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused other children serving at churches in Methuen and Haverhill during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. One of those cases was a wrongful death suit filed by a Haverhill couple whose teenage son was killed in a car crash with Paquin at the wheel.

