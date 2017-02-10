Troy mother accused in death of infant charged with manslaughter, makes bail

By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 10, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Troy woman accused in the death of her 7-week-old son has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter and released on bail this week.

Miranda Hopkins, 32, was charged Monday by a Knox County grand jury with “recklessly or with criminal negligence causing the death” last month of her infant son, Jaxson Hopkins, according to the indictment.

She pled not guilty in her first court appearance Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned later this month. Hopkins was released from Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset Tuesday evening on $5,000 bail, according to a jail official.

Hopkins arrested at her home in Troy in January on murder charges after her son, Jaxson Hopkins, who was born on Nov. 21.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services went to Hopkins’ mobile home Jan. 21 after Hopkins had called 911 to report that her 7-week-old son was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. The infant was also found to have a broken hip and shoulder, broken ribs, as well as extensive bruising. Hopkins said that Jaxson’s injuries might have been caused by her one of her two other sons, both of whom are autistic, according to a the Belfast District Court affidavit.

 

