Midcoast man gets 10 months for violating federal firearms law

SWANVILLE, Maine — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Swanville man to time served for illegally possessing firearms after a domestic violence conviction.

John T. Hines, 50, pled guilty to the charge last August and has spent the past 10 months in jail, U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty II announced in a Friday news release. U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. handed down the sentence.

In April 2013, a neighbor of Hines called Waldo County deputies to complain that they were hearing gunfire coming from the property. Deputies arrived to find Hines in possession of a loaded 0.357 Ruger revolver, two rifles and a shotgun, according to previous reports.

Hines previously was barred under federal law from having any firearms because he was convicted of a domestic violence incident in 2011. The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives handled the investigation.

Hines was convicted on the gun charges by a federal jury in April 2013, but that decision was vacated and Hines released on bail after legal questions arose in appellate courts of whether a domestic violence conviction in Maine was applicable under federal statutes that barred gun ownership, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Moore.

Those appeals were resolved by court decisions on similar cases last year, and Hines entered his guilty plea as the courts pushed to reinstate the jury’s verdict from three years earlier, Moore said.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.