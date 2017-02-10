House guest with extensive criminal history accused of stabbing host with steak knife

SULLIVAN, Maine — A local man with an extensive criminal history is back in jail after he allegedly attacked another man with a steak knife, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Randolph W. Garland, 52, was arrested Wednesday on charges of elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating his probation. Elevated aggravated assault is a class A felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.

An altercation broke out late Wednesday morning between Garland and another man at a Sullivan house where Garland has been staying, according to Lt. Tim Cote of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. The altercation occurred after the man told Garland to find another place to stay, Cote said Thursday.

Garland is accused of punching the man in the face and then stabbing him with a steak knife, Cote said. During the scuffle, the other man received a superficial wound to his forearm, Cote added. The man was treated for the wound at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth and then released, he said.

Cote said more charges likely will be filed after the Hancock County District Attorney’s office reviews the case.

Garland is on probation after pleading guilty in December to six charges resulting from an incident in which he was accused of stealing a cellphone and a car from a female friend and then wrecking her car. In that case he was sentenced to time served and had his probation from a prior case extended, according to his then-defense attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker of Ellsworth.

In 2011, when Garland was sentenced to serve six years in prison for a string of burglaries, he told the judge he had spent 28 Christmases behind bars.

Garland’s criminal record dates back to 1982 and includes multiple convictions for assault, burglary, theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, escape and other crimes. In 2001 he was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a hardware store burglary in Gouldsboro, and in 2003 he was convicted for assaulting a corrections officer at Hancock County Jail.

In 1988, Garland briefly escaped from the old Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, where the sheriff’s department offices are located.

He stripped naked, smeared butter packets he had stockpiled from his jail meals on his body, kicked out a narrow window in his cell, threw his clothes through the opening, and then squeezed his greased body through the gap to freedom.

He was tracked down by police within a few hours in downtown Ellsworth and taken back into custody.