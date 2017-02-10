Crash in Portage sends one to the hospital

A driver escaped major injuries after being ejected from her car during a single vehicle crash in Portage Thursday afternoon, according to the Maine State Police.

Savannah Flint, 18, was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer southbound on Route 11 at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday in Portage near Fox Hill Road when she apparently lost control and drove off the road, according to Cpl. Chuck Michaud, who responded to the crash.

The car crashed into a guardrail, climbed a snowbank and crashed into another guardrail on the opposite lane, Michaud said.

Flint was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Michaud said. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to The Aroostook Medical Center by the Ashland Ambulance, he added.

According to Michaud, Flint said she was not sure why she lost control of the car, which was extensively damaged and had to be towed from the site.