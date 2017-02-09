UMaine men’s hockey set for two-game series against Notre Dame

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. No. 16 NOTRE DAME

Time, site: Friday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, Portland; Saturday, 7 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 10-15-3 (4-11-1 Hockey East); Notre Dame 15-9-4 (8-5-3)

Series, last meeting: Notre Dame 8-2-1, Notre Dame 5-1 on 2/12/16

Key players: Maine — C Cam Brown (4 goals, 26 assists), LW Blaine Byron (13 & 16), LW Nolan Vesey (8 & 10), C Chase Pearson (12 & 5), D Rob Michel (7 & 10), RW Patrick Shea (5 & 10), G Rob McGovern (9-11-3, 2.77 goals-against average, .918 save percentage); Notre Dame — RW Anders Bjork (16 & 22), C Andrew Oglevie (16 & 15), C Jake Evans (9 & 20), D Jordan Gross (7 & 17), LW Derek Malmquist (6 & 13), D Bobby Nardella (5 & 10), G Cal Petersen (15-9-4, 2.11, .925)

Game notes: Notre Dame is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings with UMaine. Petersen will be making his 79th consecutive start on Friday night. He is tied for the nation’s most shutouts this season (5) and is 12th in save percentage and 13th in GAA. He is 3-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .969 save percentage in his last three starts against the Black bears. UMaine must play well defensively against the nation’s No. 10 offense (3.29 gpg). Notre Dame is also 10th in scoring defense (2.25 gpg). Boston Bruins draft pick Bjork has five game-winning goals which ties him for the national lead. He is eighth in the nation in points. Black Bears captain Brown is tied for fifth in the nation in assists. Brown and Byron are three and four points away, respectively, from becoming the 54th and 55th UMaine players to reach the 100-point plateau. This is Notre Dame’s fourth and final season in Hockey East before they join the Big Ten next season.