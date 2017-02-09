Spirit of the Game nominations sought

AUBURN, Maine – Organizers of the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games are taking nominations for the annual Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game Award.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 20, and coaches, parents, principals, community organizations, athletic directors and sports fans are encouraged to submit a nomination online at http://vote.mainemcdonaldsbasketball.org/.

Nomination forms also may be requested by calling Kevin Mitchell at 755-9470.

The Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game Award honors two high school seniors who embody the spirit of the sport, exemplify sportsmanship, support and inspire their teammates and coaching staff, and show an ability to overcome obstacles and boundaries.

The awards are named in honor of 2009 recipients and former varsity team managers Patrick Thibodeau of Cumberland and the late Josh Titus of Auburn. Thibodeau has Down Syndrome, and Titus overcame the challenges of autism.

The Spirit of the Game Award winners will be announced at the Maine McDonald’s All-Star Weekend in Bangor scheduled for March 10-11.

The 2017 Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Games will be played at Newman Gymnasium on the campus of Husson University in Bangor on Saturday, March 11.

The game-day program will feature competition between top players in the state’s AA/A/B and C/D boys and girls divisions. all-star players, coaches, all-state academic teams, regional free-throw shooting champions, with the state’s Mr. and Miss Basketball to be honored at an awards banquet on March 10.