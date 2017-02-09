Records could fall at PVC-EMITL championships

The regular season in the Penobscot Valley Conference-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League produced plenty of record-breaking performances.

If that’s any indication, Friday night’s championship meet at the University of Maine could be one to remember.

Brewer’s Austin Lufkin, Hampden Academy’s Johann Bradley and Rihan Smallwood of Bangor have already re-written the record books in their respective events. Others, such as Hampden’s Daija Misler and George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill’s John Hassett are closing in on longstanding marks in their events. Mount Desert Island’s Tia Tardy will be looking to beat some of her own standards.

That all adds up to what should be an outstanding championship meet, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the New Balance Field House.

Lufkin owns a personal-best and PVC-EMITL record of 61 feet, 5¼ inches, which he accomplished on the final weekend of the regular season last week. The shot put is one of Brewer’s strongest events, as the Witches occupy the top three seeds in the event.

The defending champion Witches will be one of the boys teams to beat, and Orono is the reigning champ on the girls’ side.

Bradley, the league’s record holder in the pole vault at 14-3¼, is the clear favorite in that event and could raise that standard more.

Elsewhere, George Stevens Academy’s Hassett, who had an outstanding cross-country season, has parlayed that success to the track. He should have a great chance to break a league record in the 800 meters that has stood for 15 years.

Hassett is seeded at 1:57.57, and Steve DeWitt of Ellsworth set the EMITL record of 1:56.42 back in 2002. He’ll be challenged by Orono’s Jacob Fandel, who has run 1:58.95, and MDI’s Josh Bloom, who has posted a 2:00.94.

Other athletes to watch in the boys meet include Hampden’s Paul Casavant, the No. 1 seed in the mile and the 2-mile, Oneko Lowe of Washington Academy of East Machias, the top man in the long jump and the 55-meter dash, and a pair of MDI standouts in Giovanni McKenzie in the triple jump and Noah Hutchinson in the high jump.

Bangor’s Smallwood has rewritten the girls pole vault record twice this winter, most recently clearing 10-9, and she’ll have a chance to be the first vaulter in league history to clear the 11-foot mark.

The pole vault will be one of the strongest events for the Bangor girls, who have three competitors seeded among the top six.

MDI’s Tardy is the top seed in all three distance events, and she holds EMITL records in the mile (4:55.53) and the 800 meters (2:14.29).

She’ll be looking to lower both of those standards, and she has run 5:04.79 and 2:18.00, along with an 11:37.00 in the 2-mile, this winter.

Tardy’s future teammate at Bucknell University, Hampden’s Misler, will be gunning for a shot put record that has held up for 34 years.

Misler has a throw of 41-1 to her credit this winter, and Diane LeClair’s 1983 mark — the oldest standing EMITL girls record — is 43-1½.

MDI’s Ashley Anderson will be one to watch out for in the sprints, as she is the top seed in the 200 and 400 meters and the No. 2 girl in the 55 dash.