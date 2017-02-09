On Deck, a sports calendar for Feb. 9, 2017

BASEBALL

BANGOR – Husson Baseball February Break Clinic, 9-11 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 20-22, Sluggers Indoor Training Facility. Throwing mechanics, hitting drills, infield/outfield drills, baserunning, for ages 5-18. Cost $100. Contact Jason Harvey at 992-4948 or Harveyja@husson.edu .

PRESQUE ISLE — The Northern Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires will begin its annual clinic for prospective umpires at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Northern Maine Community College, Edmond’s Conference Center. Successful candidates who pass the written examination after week five will attend two classes of umpiring mechanics and begin umpiring sub-varsity games in the spring. The cost of the clinic is $45 and includes rule book, casebook, printed materials and examination. For information, contact board clinician Bill Casavant at 551-5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com .

YARMOUTH — Founded in 1969, the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine. Nominations for induction in 2017 into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame are being accepted. The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 24. Include either a resume or supporting documentation and send it to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1062, Yarmouth 04096; or email to ddouglas@douglastitle.com or fax to 846-3760. The 2017 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on July 23.

BASKETBALL

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Federal Credit Union Basketball Tournament for grades 8 and under at Baileyville/Woodland. Girls division March 18 and 19, boys division March 25 and 26, $125 per team. Board officials will be used, minimum three games guaranteed, team awards, National Federation Rules; contact Woodland Recreation Department at 427-6205 or 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org.

HAMPDEN — Eastern Maine Hoops, placement/tryout times and dates for basketball club teams in Bangor area: high school girls and boys, 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22; clinic style placements, $10, Hampden Recreation Center. All players will be placed on a team. If unable to attend, contact Lenny Holmes at mainehoops@gmail.com for information.

PRESQUE ISLE – The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its dates for this summer. The ages are 9-15 with boys camp scheduled for June 26-30 and girls camp July 10-14, at Presque Isle High School. The camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. Lunch will be provided each day at Northern Maine Community College dining hall. For information, contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com. Visit Aroostook Basketball Camp on Facebook.

CALAIS – Calais Recreation Department will hold its 35th International Basketball Classic at Calais Regional High School, 1 Blue Devil Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grades 5-6 boys and girls, March 11-12; Grades 7-8 boys, March 18-19; Grades 7-8 girls, March 25-26. Call 454-2761 or go to calaismaine.org.

OLD TOWN — Orono-Old Town YMCA will host the first day of the six-week 32nd annual Bob Messier Basketball Tournaments on Saturday, Feb. 11. The tournaments honor Bob Messier, a longtime coach who helped to expand the youth sports programs at the Y. Each tournament has a specific age bracket: third and fourth grade girls, third and fourth grade boys, fifth and sixth grade girls, boys, and then the same for seventh and eighth. The tournament for third and fourth grade boys, which already has 12 confirmed teams, will start Feb. 18. The first day of the tournament is pool play, then the teams are seeded into a single-elimination tournament. Admission to this year’s tournament is $4 for adults and $2 for children, students, and seniors per day.

GOLF

BREWER — The Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Noon Time Tee Time Golf Lessons, beginning Tuesday, March 21, with PGA golf professional Mark Hall; four-week session is designed for golfers of all abilities; register at www.brewerrec.com; fee is $40 for residents, $50 for non-residents. Maximum class 10 people.

GYMNASTICS

OLD TOWN — An Old Town-Orono YMCA Tumbling Clinic for ages 8-18 and all levels of ability with trained gymnastics coaches will be held 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Y, 472 Stillwater Ave. The drills will be based on the person’s tumbling level and include focus on correct form and technique, progressive training on back tumbling skills, assistance with running tumbling, plus individual skill areas. Cost is $15 preregistration; $20 day of clinic. For information and to register, call 827-9622.

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — First Space Station 5K Race, 10-11:30am, Saturday, March 25. 30 Venture Way. Find out if you qualify to meet an astronaut’s running time requirement for space! Event will raise funds to help the Challenger Learning Center of Maine fulfill its mission to inspire STEM learning and career aspirations for Maine students. Visit www.astronaut.org for information and to register online today; 990-2900.

PORTLAND — Second annual Fuel the Bern 5K race will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, on Back Cove, to benefit Planned Parenthood; $25 donation suggested and registration through Eventbrite required (250-person limit); search for “Fuel The Bern 5K” or find the Facebook page and link to it from there. For information, contact Myles Courtney at 671-2127 or courtney.myles@gmail.com .

SOCCER

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine-Farmington Men’s Soccer Indoor Skills Clinics for youths ages 7-17 of all ability levels will be held noon-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at UMF Fitness and Recreation Center, 152 Quebec St. UMF coaches and players will staff the clinics. Bring your own ball: Size 3 for ages 5-6, size 4 for ages 7-11, and size 5 for ages 11 and up. Cost is $30. Registration can be completed by filling out the form online at: Athletics.umf.maine.edu/camps/summer/landing/index . For information, contact head men’s soccer coach Tommy DiNuzzo, 703-517-9754 or thomas.dinuzzo@maine.edu .

SOFTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine softball winter clinics will be offered every Sunday through Feb 26. The team will offer pitching and hitting sessions and all participants are invited to sign up for the skill session of their choice or both. Pitching sessions will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and hitting sessions will be held 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. All sessions will be held in the Mahaney Dome on the University of Maine campus with UMaine softball staff and players conducting the programs. Ages 9 through high school seniors are invited to attend. Players will be divided by age and skill level. Space is limited. For information, contact assistant softball coach Jordan Fitzpatrick at 581-4509.

BANGOR — Husson Softball Coaches Clinic, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Newman Gymnasium, is open to any level coach and high school softball players. Clinic will cover numerous topics with live demos from the North Atlantic Conference champion Husson softball coaching staff and student-athletes. Each coach will leave with a packet of practice drills for hitting, pitching, and fielding. Fee is $40 per coach, $25 per student athlete. Pre-Register by March 14. Signup at the door is $45 per coach, and $25 per student. For information, call 992-4928 or email allenter@husson.edu.