How to raise your investing IQ, find a good advisor and plan for your future

Saving and investing for your retirement can be confusing, but experts say it’s more important now than ever before to set some money aside and invest it wisely. Here are some suggested resources for learning more about investing and planning for retirement.

The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors: This site can help you find a “fee-only” advisor whose only compensation for helping you manage your investments and other financial interests is a straightforward fee-for-service. http://www.napfa.org/.

From AARP

How to Find Trusted Financial Advisors: Five steps to prevent your emotions from clouding your judgment: http://www.aarp.org/money/investing/info-2016/seek-trusted-financial-advisers.html

How to Get the Most Out of Your Financial Adviser: Aside from managing your money, what services, access should you expect?: http://www.aarp.org/money/investing/info-08-2011/choosing-a-financial-advisor.html.

From the Maine Office of Securities

A Consumer Guide to Selecting a Financial Professional: http://www.maine.gov/pfr/securities/investor_ed/Investment_Professionals_2013.pdf.

The Smart investor’s Checklist: http://www.maine.gov/pfr/securities/documents/SmartInvestorCheckList.pdf.

When Your Broker Calls, Take Notes!:

http://www.maine.gov/pfr/securities/documents/TakeNotesME.pdf.

From the U.S. Dept. of the Treasury

MyMoney.gov: Information from the US government to help improve the financial literacy and education of persons in the United States, including those planning for retirement.

http://www.mymoney.gov/Pages/default.aspx.