Names of two people who died in Palmyra fire released

PALMYRA, Maine — While positive identifications are still pending, fire investigators Thursday released the names of the two people killed in a Tuesday morning apartment fire on Square Road.

“Fire marshal investigators believe the two persons who died in an apartment house fire this week are 28-year-old Kayla Brown and her 44-year-old husband, Roger Brown,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a press release issued Thursday afternoon. “Work continues by the state medical examiner’s office to establish positive identifications. The couple’s families were told this week by fire marshals that the victims are likely them.”

The fire was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday and two bodies were pulled from the rubble of the fire at about 7:30 a.m., McCausland reported Tuesday.

The couple had lived in one of the two apartments over the garage for the past 18 months. Although the cause has not been determined, investigators believe the fire started in one of those two apartments.

“It went up like a match,” Jordan Ballard, who lived in the other second-floor apartment, said from the scene Tuesday as firefighters continued to douse the smoldering rubble. “It was quick.”

A total of 11 people lived in the converted farm’s six apartments.

“Some of those who escaped said they heard smoke detectors and others did not,” McCausland said Tuesday afternoon. “The exact cause of the fire will be difficult to determine, as the garage (and home were) flattened in the blaze.”