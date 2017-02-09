Maine State Police investigating theft of tracks from Emera vehicle

This 2014 Polaris Ranger side-by-side utility vehicle owned by Emera Maine was allegedly stolen from a job site in Littleton and located Thursday with its its tracks removed.
Maine State Police
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 2:41 p.m.

LITTLETON, Maine — The Maine State Police are investigating the theft of a side-by-side utility vehicle owned by Emera Maine from a job site in Littleton on Thursday.

Emera officials reported the 2014 Polaris Ranger stolen at about 9:30 a.m. from where it had been parked overnight at a job site at a potato house on Station Road, according to a press release from Sgt. Joshua Haines.

Emera employees followed the tracks of the vehicle and located the Ranger at a plowed turnaround on Shanks Road, which is about two miles away. However, the Camoplast tracks on the rig had been removed and were missing, Haines said.

The theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information should call the state police barracks in Houlton at 532-5400 and ask for Trooper Jared Sylvia.

 

