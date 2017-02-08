UMaine women host struggling UMass Lowell; men start three-game road swing

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Records: UMaine 13-13 (6-5 America East); UMass Lowell 3-21 (0-11)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 7-0, UMaine 65-44 on 1/11/17

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals per game, 41 3-pointers), 6-2 F Laia Sole (10.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.2 apg), 5-11 G Blanca Millan (8.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.9 steals, 36 3-pointers), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 49 3-pointers), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (4.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg); UMass Lowell — 5-11 F Kayla Gibbs (12.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg), 5-10 G Nicole Hayner (8.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 37 3-pointers), 5-3 G Markayla Sherman (7.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.3 apg), 5-9 G Megan Hendrick (7.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 31 3-pointers), 6-2 F Oda Shackelford (5.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg)

Game notes: The River Hawks have lost 11 in a row and are 0-12 on the road. They are last in the league in scoring (56.1 ppg) and are also giving up a league-high 73.2 ppg. Their 581 turnovers also lead the league. The Black Bears have won all four of their America East home games and will certainly be heavily favored. But they can’t take the River Hawks lightly and they need to refine areas of their game such as their free-throw shooting. UMaine went just 12-for-27 from the foul line, combined, in its loss at UMBC and win at Hartford.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE at UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m., Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 6-20 (2-9 America East), UMass Lowell 10-16 (4-7)

Series, last meeting: UMass Lowell leads 8-4; UMaine 73-71 on 1/11/17

Key players: UMaine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (5.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (4.0 ppg, 3.1 assists per game); UMass Lowell — 6-2 G-F Jahad Thomas (17.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 4.5 apg), 6-6 F Tyler Livingston (13.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 46 percent 3-point shooting), 6-3 G Ryan Jones (11.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-1 G Matt Harris (10.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

Outlook: UMaine seeks to sweep the season series against UMass Lowell, having rallied from an 11-point, second-half deficit to edge the River Hawks 73-71 in Bangor on a three-point play by Myers with 4.5 seconds left. Myers scored 31 points in the win, 22 during the second half, and leads America East in scoring during conference play (21.8 ppg). Coach Bob Walsh’s Black Bears hope to win two straight for the first time since beating Holy Cross (Dec. 7) and Dartmouth (Dec. 10) after their 52-41 win over Hartford on Monday. Fleming continues to round back into form after being slowed by an ankle injury and strep throat throughout January. He had team-high totals of 11 points and eight rebounds in the victory over Hartford. UMass Lowell has dropped six of its last seven conference games, including an 83-72 defeat at Stony Brook on Monday. Thomas leads the conference in rebounds and field-goal percentage (.606) while ranking second in assists. Harris tops all AE free-throw shooters at 92.6 percent (63 of 68). UMaine continues its three-game stretch of road games at Stony Brook on Sunday at 2 p.m.