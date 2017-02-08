Resurgent Old Town boys set to challenge for PVC title

Championship season for swimmers and divers in eastern Maine begins Friday with the 2017 Penobscot Valley Conference championship meets.

The boys meet will be held Friday at the University of Maine’s Stanley Wallace Pool in Orono starting at 6 p.m., while the girls meet will be contested in Bangor beginning at 4 p.m. at Husson University’s Webber Pool.

“I think one of the interesting things this year is the resurgence of Old Town,” PVC Meet Director Kathy Cahill said of Friday’s boys field.

“They have had great success in the past and they are back this year. They are deep and fast.”

David Ploch’s Old Town team finished the dual-meet season undefeated.

Old Town leads the state’s Class B swimmers in several events. Noah Burr’s 200 individual medley time of 2 minutes. 2.3 seconds, Nick Gould’s 53.7 in the 100 backstroke and 54.1-second 100 back, along with Drew St Jean’s 49.6 in the 100 free, are included in the highlight performances.

Jake Ketch owns an impressive 22.5 in the 50 freestyle, providing Ploch’s squad with sprint speed.

However, this year’s PVC field also includes numerous swimmers with distinguished dual-meet performances.

Ellsworth’s Sam Alvarado has recorded the speediest 200 free (1:50.4) and the 500 free (4:46.6) in Class B, while Mount Desert Island’s talented Liam Sullivan tops the 100 breaststroke at 1:02.

Bangor’s Colby Prouty and Carson Prouty are among the state’s fastest Class A swimmers and they will lead the Rams at the PVCs.

Hampden Academy’s Cam Labree, Hermon’s Steve Johnson, Ellsworth’s Camden Holmes and Richie Matthews, and Orono’s Kellon Doyle also expect to race for top spots in their respective events.

The MDI girls, led by Lydia DeCorte, will try to defend the their 2016 title. The PVC field also will feature Bangor’s Hannah Wood and diver Ella Stone, Brewer’s McKenna Porter, Ellsworth’s Ellie Clarke and John Bapst’s Laura Skacel, along with Emily Ketch and diver Kassidy Harriman of Old Town.

Ava Sealander of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill is the No. 1 PVC seed in the 200 free (2:01.9) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.6).

America East title met set

America East Championship competition begins Thursday at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts for the University of Maine women. Three events — the 800 free relay, 200 medley relay and 1-meter diving, are scheduled for the first day of the four-day meet.

Black Bears join Team Maine

Cecelia McEachern, a breaststroker for the Black Bears, has been named to Team Maine, a Black Bear academic honor recognizing sophomore, junior, and senior athletes with the highest grade point average.

Joining the Civil and Environmental Engineering major from Ellsworth as member of Team Maine is Spencer Lindsley, a freestyler from Bath, who studies Civil Engineering.

Hamilton having solid season

Ellsworth’s Talor Hamilton, 2016 Maine Class B Interscholastic Swimmer of the Year, has recorded performances during the dual-meet season for Florida Southern that place him among the team’s fastest. Those include the 50 free (21.2), 100 free (46.7), 100 back (51.1) and 200 back (1:54).

Hamilton and his team will compete later this month at the Sunshine State Conference Championships in Orlando.