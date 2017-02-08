Head scratchers and truths we found in LePage’s State of the State

Gov. Paul LePage addresses the chamber during the 2017 State of the State address at the State House in Augusta Tuesday.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Gov. Paul LePage addresses the chamber during the 2017 State of the State address at the State House in Augusta Tuesday.
By BDN Staff, Special to the BDN
Posted Feb. 08, 2017, at 5:51 p.m.

Gov. Paul LePage’s State of the State address on Tuesday night was his longest speech to the Legislature in years, covering a broad range of topics that veered from his budget to selected quotations from New Deal Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Six Bangor Daily News staffers combed through a transcript of his speech, as delivered, to find areas where LePage bent the truth, where he presented unvarnished facts and where some important context was missing.

Click on passages highlighted in gray to reveal our notes.

Readers can submit annotations using Genius, subject to moderation.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHSHow $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
  2. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  3. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. 2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Politics