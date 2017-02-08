Angus King to oppose Trump’s health secretary, treasury picks

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine said Wednesday that he’ll oppose Steven Mnuchin and Tom Price, President Donald Trump’s picks to respectively lead the departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury.

Mnuchin and Price are among the bevy of the Republican president’s nominees who are expected to face final Senate votes soon, with the Republican-controlled chamber expected to hold a procedural vote on Price’s nomination on Wednesday night.

But Democrats are digging in against both of them, and Price, a physician who has been a top critic of the Affordable Care Act, has been criticized for his support of privatizing Medicare and strident opposition to the Affordable Care Act, which King supports.

Democrats have criticized Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and hedge fund manager, for what they say were misleading statements he made during his confirmation hearing.

“As I have for all Cabinet nominees, I closely followed Congressman Price’s confirmation hearing and extensively evaluated his record, and after doing so, I have concluded that he would not serve the best interests of Maine and the country as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services,” King said in a prepared statement.

He expressed concern that Mnuchin would undermine consumer protections put in place to protect small investors.

“While I am not reflexively opposed to the former CEO of a large financial institution heading the Treasury Department, I want to know that that person will be a champion for hardworking families in Maine and across the country – and, unfortunately, I have not found anything in his record that would indicate that he would even try to defend, let alone champion, their financial interests. In fact, it seems that some of the lending practices conducted by his company – that he knew about – denied justice to Maine citizens who, in some cases, may have lost their homes as a result.”

“For those reasons, I intend to oppose the nominations” of Price and Mnuchin, King said.

