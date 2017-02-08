Icy morning leads to massive car crashes in New England

BOSTON — Icy weather Wednesday morning snarled travel through parts of the northeastern United States, with state police in Massachusetts reporting that 55 cars were involved in a series of crashes outside Boston.

It was the start of a forecast whipsaw of weather over 48 hours, with temperatures around Boston expected to pass 50 degrees Fahrenheit before dropping back below freezing overnight, when a snowstorm is expected to begin.

“We’re forecasting at least 8 inches of snow,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson said.

The ice, the result of an overnight rainstorm, probably caught commuters off-guard because earlier forecasts anticipated temperatures would rise above freezing before the snow begins, Simpson said.

The result was chaos on roads around Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire, with multiple collisions reported, including the series involving 55 cars around the Boston suburb of Wakefield, Massachusetts.

People were injured in 55-car crashes outside Boston but none seriously, the state police said on Twitter.

Photos from the Wakefield area showed cars spun at strange angles and entirely blocking the roadway, with emergency responders having trouble maintaining their footing on icy roads.

The Massachusetts State Police had not yet counted the total number of traffic collisions around the state, a dispatcher said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered a two-hour opening delay for state offices.

“Exercise extreme caution,” Baker said, “as driving is very difficult due to icy conditions.”