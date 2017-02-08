Richard Hatch, ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES — Richard Hatch, star of the original “Battlestar Galactica” and the Syfy remake, died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager confirmed to Variety. He was 71.

Hatch died around 1:30 p.m. at his home in Santa Clarita, California, with his son Paul by his side.

“I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart,” his manager Michael Kaliski told Variety.

Hatch played Captain Apollo in the original series, which aired from 1978 to 1979, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series — drama. He portrayed a different character, Tom Zarek, in the 2003 reimagined series.

Hatch’s acting career started on the soap opera “All My Children” in 1971. His additional credits include guest roles in a number of ’70s and ’80s favorites, including “CHiPs,” “Fantasy Island,” “Dynasty,” “Murder She Wrote,” “The Love Boat,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Baywatch,” and “MacGyver.” He also wrote five original “Battlestar” novels.

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Hatch on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“Battlestar Galactica” executive producer Ronald D. Moore tweeted, “Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire ‘BSG’ family.”

Edward J. Olmos, who played Admiral Adama, also tweeted his condolences, “Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place. We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral!”

Bear McCreary, the composer on the show, wrote: “I share tragic news with a heavy heart. Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo #SoSayWeAll.”

“So say we all” is an affirmation in the “Battlestar” community, akin to “amen.”

Hatch is survived by his son Paul and a brother, John.