Three arrested after Brunswick resident finds two men in home

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Three midcoast men were arrested early Wednesday morning after police allegedly spotted them fleeing from a Brunswick home, where the resident had just reported a burglary.

Casey James McEnery, 24, of Durham and Damian Everett Grubb, 18, of Topsham remained in Cumberland County Jail later Wednesday morning, held on charges of Class B felony burglary and refusing to submit, Brunswick police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said.

Jeremiah J. Munsey, 22, of Bowdoinham was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a School Street resident returned home and flagged down a Brunswick police officer, telling him he discovered two men inside his house, Garrepy said.

After McEnery and Grubb allegedly fled through the home’s back door, McEnery was taken into custody by one of two other officers while Grubb allegedly kept running, Garrepy said. Officer Christopher Balestra arrested Grubb at gunpoint after allegedly stopping him before he fled in a car.

Munsey was arrested as he entered the nearby 7-Eleven store. Garrepy said he was with McEnery and Grubb, “but wasn’t actually one of the guys who broke in.”

Police declined to say what the men allegedly stole, but Lt. Mike Moody said later that police recovered all of the items reported missing.

Munsey is being held on $505 cash bail pending arraignment Friday on the warrant.

McEnery and Grubb are each being held on $11,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court on April 18.