Police: Maine residents caught with 80 baggies of heroin in Connecticut

VEAZIE, Maine — An open used baggie of heroin seen on the floor of a car during a traffic stop this week in Fairfield, Connecticut, led to drug trafficking, drug possession and other charges against a couple from Veazie, Connecticut State Police said in a Facebook post.

Anthony J. McLaughlin, 33, and Riley R. Cannell, 22, were caught with 80 bags of heroin on Monday after Connecticut troopers noticed that the white Toyota Camry McLaughlin was driving was following other vehicles too closely on Route 15 northbound in Fairfield, the state police post states.

“Upon approaching the vehicle troopers observed a used heroin baggy in plain view prompting an investigation,” the post states. “Through the course of the investigation state troopers and a Wilton Police K9 team located and seized over 80 baggies of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.”

Investigators posted a picture of white folded baggies of heroin that have the words Tight, UBER, Top Shelf or Cobra printed on them.

McLaughlin and Cannell were both charged with conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics, conspiracy to commit possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of an untaxed drug, and possession of less than one half ounce of cannabis. McLaughlin also was charged with the traffic violation of following too closely.

Both McLaughlin and Cannell had their first appearance in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday. Both are being held on $15,000 bond and they are both scheduled to appear in court on March 9, a court clerk said.

Cannell is being held at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic, Connecticut, and McLaughlin is being held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center in Bridgeport, he said.