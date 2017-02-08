Police: Maine residents caught with 80 baggies of heroin in Connecticut

Riley R. Cannell
Connecticut State Police
Riley R. Cannell
Anthony J. McLaughlin
Connecticut State Police
Anthony J. McLaughlin
Bags of heroin, some stamped with the words Tight, UBER, Top Shelf and Cobra, can be seen recently after a couple from Veazie were allegedly found with 80 bags of heroin on Monday after a routine traffic stop for following too closely.
Connecticut State Police
Bags of heroin, some stamped with the words Tight, UBER, Top Shelf and Cobra, can be seen recently after a couple from Veazie were allegedly found with 80 bags of heroin on Monday after a routine traffic stop for following too closely.
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 08, 2017, at 5:37 p.m.

VEAZIE, Maine — An open used baggie of heroin seen on the floor of a car during a traffic stop this week in Fairfield, Connecticut, led to drug trafficking, drug possession and other charges against a couple from Veazie, Connecticut State Police said in a Facebook post.

Anthony J. McLaughlin, 33, and Riley R. Cannell, 22, were caught with 80 bags of heroin on Monday after Connecticut troopers noticed that the white Toyota Camry McLaughlin was driving was following other vehicles too closely on Route 15 northbound in Fairfield, the state police post states.

“Upon approaching the vehicle troopers observed a used heroin baggy in plain view prompting an investigation,” the post states. “Through the course of the investigation state troopers and a Wilton Police K9 team located and seized over 80 baggies of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.”

Investigators posted a picture of white folded baggies of heroin that have the words Tight, UBER, Top Shelf or Cobra printed on them.

McLaughlin and Cannell were both charged with conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics, conspiracy to commit possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of an untaxed drug, and possession of less than one half ounce of cannabis. McLaughlin also was charged with the traffic violation of following too closely.

Both McLaughlin and Cannell had their first appearance in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday. Both are being held on $15,000 bond and they are both scheduled to appear in court on March 9, a court clerk said.

Cannell is being held at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic, Connecticut, and McLaughlin is being held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center in Bridgeport, he said.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHSHow $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
  2. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  3. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. 2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Bangor