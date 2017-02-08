Sappi to pump $165 million into Skowhegan mill

PORTLAND, Maine — Sappi Ltd. plans to spend $165 million on its No. 1 paper machine at its Skowhegan mill, which it said will increase the machine’s overall capacity and ability to produce consumer packaging products by early 2018.

The South Africa-based Sappi announced approval of the investment Tuesday as part of its long-term strategy during its fourth-quarter earnings call with investors.

The mill has primarily focused on declining printing and publishing markets while its Westbrook mill focused on textured paper that could be used to impress patterns on other materials.

“By investing in our business to pursue growing areas of demand, we can remain profitable and competitive in the global marketplace,” Sappi Ltd. CEO Steve Binnie said in a prepared statement.

Mark Gardner, president and CEO of the company’s North American operations, said the investment will help secure the future of the mill that once was the largest in the world.

“Increasing our flexibility and expanding the paper mill’s capability and capacity will ensure that we continue to make superior products at Somerset for years to come,” Gardner said in a prepared statement.

The company said the move is part of its Vision2020 strategy, which seeks to make it “a diversified woodfibre group” with an expanded portfolio of products.

The company wrote in its earnings report Tuesday that graphic paper markets remain weak in Europe and the United States, but prices were leveling off.

“Demand for speciality packaging grades remains robust and we will be undertaking a number of signi cant projects over the next two years in order to increase our production capacity in these grades while maintaining our focus on being a leading coated paper producer in both North America and Europe,” the company wrote to investors.

Sappi employs about 1,200 people between its Somerset mill in Skowhegan, its mill and research facility in Westbrook and its inside sales operation in South Portland.

