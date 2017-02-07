Bruins fire coach Julien, name Cassidy interim

Boston Bruins coach Claude Julien was fired Tuesday morning after 10 years on the job.

Julien, 56, had been the NHL’s longest-tenured coach and is the Bruins’ all-time leader in coaching victories with 419. He guided the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011, the Bruins’ first title in 39 years.

Bruce Cassidy will replace Julien as the team’s interim coach.

This season, Boston (26-23-6, 58 points) is fourth in the Atlantic Division standings and ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Julien was named the 27th head coach of the Bruins on June 21, 2007 and enjoyed a successful run on the bench, the team reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven times during his nine full seasons.

In 2008-09, Julien won the Jack Adams Award honoring the league’s best coach.

Under Julien, the Bruins went 419-246-94 and reached the Stanley Cup Finals twice — after beating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in 2011, the Chicago Blackhawks bested Boston in six in 2013.

Cassidy, 51, joined the Bruins as an assistant this season after spending the last five coaching the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, going 207-128-45 and making the Calder Cup Playoffs in all five campaigns.

He spent two seasons coaching in Washington from 2002 to 2004, leading the Capitals to a 47-47-9-7 mark. The Ottawa, Ontario native also served as an assistant with the Blackhawks during the 2005-06 season.