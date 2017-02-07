Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Circulars
News and weather for:
[change]
Politics
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 Last update:
6:32 p.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Blogs
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Watch live LePage’s State of the State address
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
Posted
Feb. 07, 2017,
at
6:45 p.m.
SEE COMMENTS →
Previous story:
«
Maine high court sets hearing on legality of ranked-choice voting
Next story:
Watch live LePage’s State of the State address
»
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend
Social media comments cause school cancellation in Howland
How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
Woman accused of trying to sell heroin at Winterport store
“Cultural assimilation” is not an American value
How to improve Maine’s marijuana law
Closed primaries are taxation without representation for the un-enrolled
Russian hacking reveals a dangerous gap in US cyber policy
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017: Don’t turn our back on refugees, Trump’s financial conflicts, Kaepernick’s disrespectful protest
Patriots’ comeback lit up New England — literally
8 numbers that show just how crazy Patriots’ comeback in Super Bowl LI really was
Deflategate ended with Super Bowl LI and Roger Goodell heard the boos to prove it
The 5 best Super Bowl commercials
Brady thought jersey was stolen postgame
#MAINE
Maine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs Thursday
BDN PORTLAND
The time that Portland swallowed a neighboring city to steal its voters
STATE & CAPITOL
LePage to highlight plight of older Mainers in State of the State address
GEORGE'S OUTDOOR NEWS
Maine aggressively fights invasive plants but not fish and wildlife.
STATE & CAPITOL
LePage calls Legislature irrelevant on day he is to deliver State of the State
Why some Maine families are choosing an unschooled approach to education
How a Maine woman reclaimed her life after 30 years of drug therapy
Diners at Rockland eatery In Good Company have come to expect the unexpected
Those old sneakers in the closet could be worth a fortune
Maine classics, skillet cooking planned for new Mars Hill restaurant
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
State & Capitol
State & Capitol
LePage: Maine AG 'speaks for herself' on Trump's immigration order
Pollways
Activism against Trump is only beginning
Activism against Trump is only beginning
Mainely Thoughts
Closed primaries are taxation without representation for the un-enrolled
Closed primaries are taxation without representation for the un-enrolled
Lance Dutson
"Cultural assimilation" is not an American value
"Cultural assimilation" is not an American value
The Glocal
The Role of the Media in Global Politics
The Role of the Media in Global Politics
Notes from a Corner of the Country
Notes from a Corner of the Country
Our leaders need to learn some history
Top Stories
How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
1 hour ago
‘It went up like a match,’ survivor of deadly Palmyra apartment fire says
Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
2 hours ago
Houlton’s municipal electric utility to unplug from Maine grid
2 hours ago
What to expect with tonight’s storm
Similar Articles
2.5.2013
Live coverage of Gov. Paul LePage's State of the State address
1.24.2012
Live coverage of Gov. Paul LePage's State of the State address
11.30.2008
You Better Watch Out, I’m Fixin’ to Cry You Better Watch Out, I’m Fixin’ to Cry You Better Watch Out, I’m Fixin’ to Cry
2.4.2014
Live: 2014 State of the State address
1.23.2012
Maine Democrats blast LePage before State of the State address
More in Politics
2 hours ago
Maine high court sets hearing on legality of ranked-choice voting
2 hours ago
Pence breaks Senate tie to confirm DeVos as US education secretary
Pence set to bust Senate tie on DeVos vote to head Education
Activism against Trump is only beginning
Board OKs extra $1 million for bus contract with Maine Military Authority
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus