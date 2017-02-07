LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage tore into his political opponents in a State of the State address Tuesday that sought to delegitimize the Legislature and accuse special interest groups of preying on needy and elderly Mainers.

In one of the most aggressive speeches of his tenure, which lasted more than an hour, LePage spared none of his political opponents while turning up the volume on a conservative populist message based on his belief that he’s the last line of defense for “hardworking Mainers.”

“Our economy and our way of life are under attack,” said LePage early in the speech. “The taxes Mainers have paid all their lives fund the organizations that throw them on the street. It has to stop. We owe it to our elderly to protect them.”

Echoing a statement he made on the radio Tuesday morning, LePage took a swipe at the entire Legislature as they sat in the House of Representatives and listened.

“The liberals I talk about tonight are making each and every one of you in the Legislature irrelevant by going straight to referendum,” said LePage. “We need to reform the referendum process, and we need to return to a representative government.”

LePage has said he wants to enact a law that would force signature gatherers to collect proportional numbers of signatures from both the 1st and 2nd congressional districts.

Many of the governor’s statements echoed comments he’s been making for weeks: How his budget seeks to counteract the effects of two referendums that passed in November: a minimum wage hike and a 3 percent surtax on income over $200,000 per year to benefit education.

“As written, the law to raise the minimum wage will wreak havoc,” said LePage. “Mainers did not read the 32 pages of legal jargon behind the ballot question.”

It was the Republican governor’s first time in front of the Legislature since rolling out a January budget proposal that would shift Maine to a flat income tax by 2020, broaden the sales tax and expand on past welfare cuts to trim another 18,000 people from MaineCare and potentially 1,500 children from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

LePage also seeks to provide financial incentives and penalties designed to prompt school district consolidation and wants to trim at least 500 state government positions and launch a study of how to cut more. But LePage’s last two biennial budget proposals haven’t gone far, with the Legislature passing compromises over gubernatorial vetoes in 2013 and 2015.

That may well happen again, with Democrats already taking stances against his tax proposals and countering his assertions that he wants to help older Mainers with criticism of the fact that he has not signed off on a $15 million senior housing bond approved by voters in 2015.

LePage said in addition to the initiatives in his budget, that the Legislature should expect separate bills, including at least one aimed at fathers who don’t pay child support. He said taking away their driver’s licenses, as Maine currently does, is foolish. He suggested that the state should monitor them to ensure they go to work and on the weekends, “let’s bring them in to house them in our care for a couple of days,” implying that they should be jailed.

LePage also repeated a prior pledge to propose legislation that would help Mainers avoid foreclosure for unpaid taxes by exploring financial options such as reverse mortgages.

“Help our elderly stay in their homes,” said LePage. “It is unethical and immoral to take away a senior citizen’s home.”

Because Democrats hold a majority in the House and Republicans control the Senate and the budget must pass with a two-thirds majority, it will ultimately need buy-in from members of both parties by the time it’s finalized in June for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

While LePage tries to build public support, he also appears to be trying to build alliances in the Legislature that will help his budget go through with fewer changes. He has openly attacked rookie House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, and continues to shun Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, with whom he has clashed in recent years.

At the same time, he continues to solidify his alliance with House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, and has said he is developing a partnership with one of his enemies from the past: Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, who he said Tuesday he has been meeting with regarding Maine’s drug abuse problem.

As LePage’s speech went on, he veered further off script, and his tone became at times more gentle. Through anecdotes and examples he illustrated a vision for the state of Maine and suggested “liberals” — which was a label he used many times — would not go along.

“It doesn’t mean you have to like me. It doesn’t mean you have to love me. That’s not what this job is about,” he said. “When I need love I go see my wife. When she’s in Florida, I go get a dog.”

He closed with one of his most common themes this year: “Do no harm.”